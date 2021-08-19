Main library in Downtown Jacksonville closes for upgrades as COVID treatment unit opens

At this time, it's not exactly clear what the upgrades are or when the library will reopen.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville says the Main Library in Jacksonville will be closed starting Tuesday, Aug. 17 for building upgrades.

At this time, it's not exactly clear what those upgrades are or when the library will reopen.

City officials say customer holds will be available when the library reopens. For library services, please visit other Library locations.

Even though library services are stalled, a new facility to help treat people infected with COVID-19 opened Tuesday at that location.

The Main Library will serve as monoclonal antibody treatment distribution site which can can potentially be a lifesaver for those afflicted with COVID-19.

At this time, there is no indication that the library closure and the opening of the antibody treatment unit are related.