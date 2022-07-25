'You're magic!': Santa delivers Christmas in July to Wolfson Children's Hospital

Santa came by Monday to deliver presents and joy to the hospital's littlest patients.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's Christmas in July for kids at Wolfson Children’s Hospital Monday!

Santa came by to deliver presents to the hospital's littlest patients, and bring them lots of joy. Subaru of Jacksonville collected the toys throughout the month.

"I told one patient that he had just taken off from the North Pole and her face lit up knowing that he was going to come surprise her in her room," said Sarah Lapcevic, certified child life specialist.

Santa hadn't paid a visit to the hospital since the pandemic began. Now he's back and First Coast News got to tag along as four-year-old Braelynn and her brother got a special delivery in the cancer unit.

"When I leave the families or the kids I just want them to remember to have a great time, have some hope and have the spirit of Christmas," Santa said.