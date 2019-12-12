JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People who have been convicted of crimes can find it hard to get a new job.

Jacksonville's M.A.D.D.A.D.S. group is addressing that problem. It has teamed up with Florida Youth Maritime Training to prepare ex-cons for a new career.

Some people in the program say it has tremendously changed their lives.

Group organizers and leaders say, however, they need additional funding to keep expanding the program.

Men in the trade program are scraping paint. They are helping prepare Ocearch’s new home in Mayport.

The paint removal is part of a six-month training program to start a maritime career.

"This is what we'll be doing on the boats, scraping it, getting ready to paint it," Richard Jay said.

Jay, a lifelong Jacksonville resident, has done time in prison but since then has found a new purpose.

"I've grown up rough, and look where I'm at now," Jay said. "I've been to prison and now I can find a career to provide for my family."

Jay is one of several men M.A.D.D.A.D.S. put into this program.

Students can earn U.S. Coast Guard certifications to become merchant seamen in six months. Douglas Thompson completed the program and it landed him a job at Crowley. He's helping those who are on the same path he was so they don't fall back into a life of crime.

"It's a lot of crime going on, and it's a lot of things going on dealing with killing and what the case may be, but this is changing a lot of people's lives because it gives them a second opportunity," Thompson said.

It gives men like Jay a chance to change their life.

"I had nothing and I didn't know which way to go, and now I'm basically set," Jay said. "It's already there for me, it's an unbelievable feeling."

The Florida Youth Maritime Training program and M.A.D.D.A.D.S. are supported by the Mayport Waterfront Partnership and other community groups. If you want to support the program, you can click the following links and donate:

Mad Dads Jacksonville chapter

Florida Youth Maritime Training