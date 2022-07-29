MAD DADS Community Day Saturday in Jacksonville

The event at Bruce Park is free and open to the public, highlighting and remembering unsolved murders in the area.

MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter hosts a free Community Day event Saturday at Bruce Park to highlight and remember unsolved murders in that area.

The event is open to the community. Music will be happening, and free food while supplies last.

There will be voter registration as well.

Bruce Park is located at 6549 Arlington Rad.