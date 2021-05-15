MACON, Ga. — A 21-year-old woman was reported missing Friday, and found dead on Saturday by her uncle.
According to Coroner Leon Jones, Sidney Compagines was found around 3:30 p.m. by her uncle. Her car appears to have ran off Lower Thomaston Road and crashed far back into the woods.
She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday morning at Cook Out, located at 155 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.
Family members called the sheriff’s office Friday around 7 p.m. after not being able to contact Sidney.
She was supposed to be at work at the Atrium Health Navicent on Friday night, but did not show.
This will be investigated further to confirm it was a car accident that killed Compagines.