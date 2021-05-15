She was found in her car, which was wrecked deep in the woods off of Lower Thomaston Road.

MACON, Ga. — A 21-year-old woman was reported missing Friday, and found dead on Saturday by her uncle.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, Sidney Compagines was found around 3:30 p.m. by her uncle. Her car appears to have ran off Lower Thomaston Road and crashed far back into the woods.

She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday morning at Cook Out, located at 155 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.

Family members called the sheriff’s office Friday around 7 p.m. after not being able to contact Sidney.

She was supposed to be at work at the Atrium Health Navicent on Friday night, but did not show.