M Shack announces abrupt closure of in Atlantic Beach location

The closure is reportedly after a careful and intentional consideration, the business said, but was not specific.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Fans of quick-service burgers and milkshakes in Atlantic Beach will have to look elsewhere for a place to satisfy their cravings.

M Shack in Atlantic Beach announced Tuesday on Facebook that the location would be closing as of Saturday, Oct. 1.

"Our team has greatly enjoyed serving the community of Atlantic Beach, and all of the support and love from every one of you has really meant the world to us.," posted the business.

The Medure brothers, David and Matthew Medure, opened the restaurant in 2011 and it quickly became a favorite amongst locals and tourists alike as a quick place to pop in for a bite or brew.

First Coast News has reached out to The Beaches Town Center to see if a future tenant has been secured for the space. We are waiting to hear back.

Full Statement from M Shack:

"Valued guests,

After careful and intentional consideration, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our M Shack Atlantic Beach Location as of Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Our team has greatly enjoyed serving the community of Atlantic Beach, and all of the support and love from every one of you has really meant the world to us. We are sad to have to say goodbye, but it has certainly been our pleasure to have served you over the years. We hope you will continue to dine with us at our Nocatee and Town Center Locations."

The brothers also closed the M Shack location in Riverside back in 2019. The burger joint was located at 1012 Margaret St.

"[The Medure brothers] made it expressly known that the store was doing well financially," according to a news release.