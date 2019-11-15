When will the fountain be back up and running at Unity Plaza in the Brooklyn area of Jacksonville? Turns out, there isn't a timeline.

Unity Plaza LLC, the nonprofit that oversees the property, told On Your Side that the water level in the retention pond is lower than normal because of a construction project happening across the street.

The Forrest Street pond has been drained to make way for a new parking garage, which will double as public parking after hours and on weekends. That project is slated to finish in the next year.

The construction has also led to old trash draining from that side of the street into Unity Plaza. This is causing great concern among the community.

Unity Plaza LLC said it has a third party cleaning the fountain weekly to remove what it is in the water. It added that it is staying on top of this issue.