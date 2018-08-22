Thieves have stolen donations for the grieving family of Heidy Villanueva twice, but neighbors are stepping up with donations to show love outshines theft in Jacksonville.

“I go back to the old adage, 'it takes a village to raise a child,'” said Harold Tysver after putting $20 in a donation jar at El Tapatio restaurant Wednesday. “We all need to help.”

Villanueva was hit and killed by a stray bullet from a shooting on 103rd Street on August 11, near the restaurant.

A week later, officers arrested Tammy Crews, believed to be the woman captured on surveillance video stealing a donation jar with $600 dollars the restaurant staff put out to help the family.

On Sunday, a man stole another donation jar from a convenience store from La Raza convenience store across town.

“It’s sad,” Tysver said.

The family is raising money to take the girl’s body back to her native Honduras.

Heidy’s father, Leonel Rivas, has been unable to take care of himself, and the family is struggling to pay the bills after seeing his daughter’s last moments, according to Heidy’s grandmother Gloria Argentina Rivas Rosa.

“He hasn’t been back to work since it happened,” Rivas Rosa said. “He’s not well. He’s not eating. He needs help."

Despite the pain of seeing thieves steal the money they need, Rivas Rosa said each donation, no matter how small, is godsend.

“I will thank the people of Jacksonville for the rest of my life,” Rivas Rosa said. “Even if it’s only a dollar, I know it came from your heart.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the theft that happened at La Raza convenience store to call the police.

© 2018 WTLV