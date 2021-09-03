Man aboard vessel off Louisiana coast attacked by shark

The U.S. Coast Guard said the incident happened on a fishing vessel around 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle. They got the call shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

GRAND ISLE, La. — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after he was attacked by a shark off the coast of Louisiana Friday.

In a press release, the U.S. Coast Guard said the incident happened on a fishing vessel around 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish.

Around 12:50 a.m., people onboard the Moon Glow fishing vessel notified the Coast Guard that a crew member sustained a severe leg injury after being attacked by a shark.

The man was reportedly untangling fishing nets from the vessel’s propeller when he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark. Other crew members applied a tourniquet to the man’s partially amputated leg and then called for help.

The Coast Guard later sent a medevac to the vessel. When the helicopter crew arrived, a rescue swimmer gave the man first aid and applied a new tourniquet to his leg. The crew raised the man up and took him to a hospital in New Orleans.