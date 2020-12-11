Lot J vote delayed after council member tests positive for COVID-19

Community push back continues after a recent poll found many are opposed to the terms of the deal.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lot J proposed development will change the city's landscape, but first, it has to change the minds of city council members and a growing number of taxpayers.

"I am still evaluating it," said Garrett Dennis. "As of today, I cannot support the deal as it is."

Councilman Dennis said he has supported some of Mayor Lenny Curry's projects in the past, but lately, he has been an outspoken critic of the mayor and the Lot J project.

"I will not support something that is bad for the taxpayers," said Dennis. "And this deal is lopsided."

Dennis is not alone. A recent poll found many are opposed to the terms of the deal.

Dennis said the push back is growing.

"Everybody who I have talked to feels this is a bad deal and we should not be doing it," he said.

The development has a $450 price tag.

The mixed-use development deal is between the Jaguars, the Cordish Companies, and the City of Jacksonville.

It calls for the city and taxpayers to provide up to $167.8 million in economic incentives and a $65 million interest-free loan.

He said there are other fine points like the city will build a parking garage, but the developers will collect and keep the revenue stream.

"I'm not surprised there is major pushback from the community," said Dennis.

City Councilman Matt Carlucci chairs the finance committee. He said he has received scores of emails from constituents concerned about how the deal is structured.

"I have emails from people calling it a fiasco," said Carlucci.

A preliminary audit by city auditors revealed the return on investment to taxpayers is about 46 cents on the dollar he said.

"The agreement is very lopsided to me," said Carlucci.

He recently introduced legislation calling for an independent review and said he plans to introduce amendments to the deal with addressing the Jaguars lease, an independent market survey, and items that have to do with the income stream.

A few days ago, a city council member tested positive for COVID-19 and that has impacted when the body can meet.

A vote on the issue may not come until December.

The mayor needs 13 of the 19 votes to get the Lot J proposal through the city council.