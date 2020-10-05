ST JOHNS, Fla. — Every now and then you hear a lost-and-found story that seems to defy all odds. This is one of them, and it involves several years, thousands of miles and a very special piece of jewelry.

Hal Henderson is a retired high school football, baseball and basketball coach. In 1996, Henderson was inducted into the Michigan Coaches Hall of Fame after nearly 30 years pacing sidelines and dugouts, mentoring young athletes in suburban Detroit. He received a ring to commemorate his induction.

About four years ago, Henderson – now 89 years old – and his wife, Eva Henderson, were driving in Louisiana after visiting one of their daughters near Houston.

“We stopped at a rest area,” Henderson recalled in an interview with First Coast News last week, “and apparently I must have had it in my pocket or something, and anyhow, it fell.”

Months turned into years, so much time that Eva Henderson eventually bought her husband a new ring in an effort to replace the lost one. The couple, who divide their year with summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, thought they’d never see the original ring again.

As it turned out, apparently no one else saw the lost ring again either, until about eight months ago, when it caught the eye of a man from Baton Rouge.

“I was at a rest stop and I was waiting for my girlfriend to come out,” Conner McConaghy told First Coast News in a virtual interview from Louisiana. “And I looked down in the sidewalk and I found – like, I just saw it kind of shining.”

“It was down right beside the sidewalk there, kind of pushed down there almost like – I think people had cut grass and stuff around it,” he said, underscoring an against-all-odds feeling about the situation.

McConaghy and his girlfriend knew they had some detective work on their hands if the ring was ever to find its owner.

“And so my girlfriend ended up figuring out how to find the list of hall of famers from the school that it said on it,” he said.

Other clues included an inscription, “Michigan High School Coaches Association,” on one side. Given that Henderson is a somewhat common name, that helped to narrow the search. Eventually, McConaghy was able to identify and locate a woman in St. Johns County, Nicole Pocol, as the potential granddaughter of the hall-of-fame coach.

He was on the right track, but still had some hurdles to clear.

“It took a while to get in touch with them because, you know, when you message somebody on Facebook that’s not your friend, it shows up in that weird area that nobody knows how to get to,” McConaghy said.

And, along the way, cruel fate seemed to intervene again when McConaghy misplaced the ring himself.

“It fell down inside the vehicle,” he said of one of his trucks. But he didn’t know that that’s where it had disappeared until after it was found, many months later.

“I had [the truck] getting detailed, and [the detailer] found it and he called me,” he recalled. “And he was like ‘Hey this ring was down in here, you know, if you’ve been looking for it,’” McConaghy said, indicating that the ring had fallen inside part of the truck’s middle console.

McConaghy shared that part of the ring’s odyssey with Pocol.

“Conner said that … he was upset because he thought he had lost it,” she recalled. “He thought it had fallen out of his truck.”

Once he found the ring – and Pocol – McConaghy took no further chances, sending the ring to her. And, as her hall-of-fame grandfather and his wife were beginning their migration north to Michigan this last week, Pocol insisted that they stop at her home in St. Johns, that she had a surprise item to give him.

“Wow!,” Henderson exclaimed as he opened the package, later confessing that he’d quietly guessed that his granddaughter’s surprise package might somehow be the ring.

“I just found out today, this gentleman [Conner McConaghy] found it and got ahold of us,” Henderson beamed while being interviewed by First Coast News, still in his granddaughter’s living room. “I’ve been thinking about getting ahold of him and telling him just how thankful I am.”

But that gratitude, it seemed, was reciprocal. Although McConaghy had never met the hall-of-fame coach, he had felt an affinity from the moment he found the man’s ring.

“I was like, ‘I’m going to find this person, I’ve just got to figure out how,’” McConaghy said, explaining that he played baseball, basketball, and golf growing up.

“They don’t really get a whole lot in return, honestly,” he added, recalling his own athletic mentors, “and so I really think that coaches are special people. And Mr. Hal obviously was one of those special people.”

Asked how he’ll care for his newfound old ring going forward, the venerated coach promised with a wink, “I’m going to watch it a little closer!”