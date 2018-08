JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you recently lost a Vietnamese barrow pig, it could be with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO announced Tuesday morning on social media that it found the pig on the Northside.

"This little piggy wasn't headed to the market, he also didn't stay home ... This little piggy was found and we are trying to locate its owner."

JSO also said the pig is doing well with its officers.

If this is your pig or you know who the pig belongs to, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

