Loose police dog 'attacked' 3 people, caused severe wounds to victim, report says

Jacksonville Fire & Rescue personnel told police one of the victims had "chunks of meat" missing from near her ankles.

A new police report regarding an incident with an escaped police dog in Jacksonville says the dog "attacked" three people, severely injuring one.

According to the report, a Jacksonville Fire & Rescue first responder told responding officers that one of the victims had "chunks of meat" missing from her ankles following the attack. Her injuries were described as "severe."

One of the victims had puncture wounds to his left arm and upper left thigh, police said. The third victim's injuries were not described in the report; police interviewed him at a hospital.

What happened?

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Saturday that a dog that bit three people Saturday. Police determined after the incident that the dog was a police K-9 that had escaped from its enclosure.

The police report said neighbors in the 10500 block of Forest Boulevard South saw what they believed to be a stray German Shepherd roaming the neighborhood. One person leashed the dog and decided to look for the owner, and another neighbor agreed to help.

Police say that the first victim was attacked at this time when they were trying to walk out of a "shed/apartment." The other two victims tried to intervene and were attacked.

The third victim grabbed a large knife and stabbed the dog in the neck, police said. Two of the victims were able to contain the dog inside of the shed after that.

Police said Monday the dog had undergone surgery and will recover.