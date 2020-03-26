JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Good hygiene is so important as we all try to fight the coronavirus, but finding hand sanitizer on shelves these days is nearly impossible. That's why a compounding pharmacy in Jacksonville has decided to make its own.

"We are getting hundreds of calls asking do we have hand sanitizer in stock," Pharmacist Vipul Mamtora said. "We did not have it in stock, but we could make it."

Mamtora, co-owner of Citizen Pharmacy in Jacksonville, said his pharmacy started compounding its own hand sanitizer following FDA guidelines to meet customers’ needs and try to help in the fight against COVID-19.

"We realized after we made our first batch that we needed to get more supplies to meet the demand we have received so far," Mamtora said.

The hand sanitizer spray is $9.99 a bottle, and he said customers are limited to buying six bottles per day.

"It is expensive because all of the supplies during the pandemic have gone up," he said. "Our intention is not to make a profit out of this thing. We are trying to reach out to our community and see how we can help as a pharmacy to fellow citizens from our side."

His message to his customers is don't panic, follow safety protocols and be considerate of others.

"Please only order what you need," Mamtora said. "Our role as a pharmacist is also to pass on the right message to our community ... keep a safe distance, use hand sanitizer and prevent passing on this COVID-19 virus to others."

Customers can place an order for the hand sanitizer by texting their request to 904-574-4173 or by calling 904-265-2877.

You can choose to either have the hand sanitizer delivered to your doorstep or pick it up curbside at Citizen Compounding Pharmacy at 1537 University Blvd N., Jacksonville, FL 32211. You're asked to call ahead.