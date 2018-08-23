ARLINGTON, Fla.---Some are calling for change to Duval County bus stops following the tragic death of eleven-year-old Terry Bryant.

Bryant died Wednesday after he was hit by a car just after getting off the school bus along University Boulevard. Many may wonder if the school district will move the bus stop and why they would have the stop in the first place. We reached out to Duval County Public Schools to learn about their policy.

David Spiller usually doesn't take the bus, but Thursday he needed to get some groceries. Standing alongside University boulevard it was hard to even talk alongside the busy street that is University Boulevard.

“I think they should put some bridges, overpass bridges out here where the kids could go over the bridge instead of crossing the street,” Spiller said.

Just by watching University, you might wonder why a bus would stop there. It's a highly traveled four-lane road with a turn lane in the middle. We asked Duval County Public Schools how they determine where bus stops are located.

Duval County Public Schools directed us to their website.

School bus stops are typically a quarter mile apart along the route.

They're placed at the most reasonable safe locations. However, there's no definition on the website for what constitutes reasonable and safe.

Bus stops in the county should not be more than a mile from a student's home as Duval considers that a reasonable distance to walk.

Some drivers we spoke with off-camera asked following the death of 11-year-old Terry Bryant why can’t a bus driver pull off University to a side street.

The county website addresses that, only transportation staff can make changes to a stop, not a driver.

The website also says stops are decided on a function of safety, district policy and as necessary.

We reached to the County for an interview in hopes of learning more about what they classify as reasonable and how they determine where to put the signs, we did not receive comment.

