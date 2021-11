Sheriff Gordon Smith called him the "epitome of honor, grace and integrity."

A Bradford County Sheriff's Office deputy has died after a long illness, according to Sheriff Gordon Smith.

Deputy Jim Gill died at 3:35 a.m. Monday morning after an undisclosed illness.

Gill was an unpaid volunteer with the sheriff's office for 25 years. Sheriff Smith called him the "epitome of honor, grace and integrity."

Funeral arrangement have not been announced.