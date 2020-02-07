Longer COVID-19 test wait times costing wages for sidelined workers

Some employees forced out of work to be tested say longer waits for results are causing them to lose money.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An untold number of workers are being forced to stay home from their jobs as they await results of COVID tests.

Mellinda Smith is one of them.

“We had somebody that tested positive [at my work],” Smith told First Coast News on Wednesday afternoon. “And so they made everybody go get tested, and they won’t allow anybody to come back until the test results are back in.”

Smith said she was tested at the Lot J site outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on June 21. She was told she would have results within 72 hours. Ten days later, she was still waiting for answers and said she had called city offices to inquire.

The explanation Smith received was apparently corroborated Wednesday afternoon in a meeting of city officials, in which the mayor’s chief of staff, Brian Hughes, conceded, “We’re increasing access to tests, but that increase in flow is having an impact on the laboratory capabilities on the back end.”

Smith said that’s no consolation as she misses out on work and wages.

“Anybody that doesn’t have a job that, you know, lives from month to month or week to week, or however it is, it’s getting to the point of dire straits," she said. “We were just off for over two months. And then we went back and even when I went back I was only earning about 30, maybe 50 percent of what I normally make.”

But as it turns out, Smith and others like her might have recourse. Employment attorney Tom Harper of Jacksonville pointed out the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, passed by Congress in the spring.

“One of the events triggered is when the employee is off waiting for or attending an appointment, waiting for a test for COVID 19,” Harper said Wednesday afternoon. The Act, which can be viewed here, provides up to 80 hours of lost pay during some quarantine situations, for employees of businesses with fewer than 500 employees.

The aforementioned link does not provide means to apply for missed pay, and Harper said that Smith and others in her situation “need to contact probably human resources at [their] business.”

As frustrated and uncertain that she was about when she’ll get her results, Smith said she believes the situation is not her employer’s fault and asked that we not identify them.