Long-term guests at America's Best Inn in Jacksonville forced to leave after series of events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The people who've called the America's Best Inn home for years say they simply cannot catch a break.

This week, one of its buildings was not up to code, according to the City of Jacksonville.

Residents packed their belongings and moved to the nearest building. After that, two girls were injured in a shooting Wednesday.

On Thursday, tenants received a note that read, "This property is closed due to renovations. Please vacate from property by 3 p.m. Friday."

One renter said they knew this day was coming, but he's doing his best to leave as soon as possible.

"It's ridiculous, we got kids," Mark Henry said. " We got kids. I've been here for four and a half years."

Residents mentioned how the hotel management is nowhere to be found.

Whilemost people have packed their belongings, others said they are not going anywhere. One resident said the company has to vacate them legally way if it wants customers to leave.

A GoFundMe was set up to help those who are relocating.