Crew left children onboard airplane on the tarmac for 10 hours, says Jacksonville Aviation Authority

"The flight crew had already left for hotels that night, leaving the plane full of children, with chaperones, on board for 10 hours," he said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mark VanLoh of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority says back in June, a locked plane full of children was left on the tarmac for over 10 hours.

The statement was given during a news conference about securing our state's border on Friday at the Jacksonville International Airport.

VanLoh said that the plane full of children was left on the Jacksonville tarmac for half a day without crew onboard.

"The flight crew had already left for hotels that night, leaving the plane full of children, with chaperones, on board for 10 hours," he said.

The statement from VanLoh comes after multiple attempts from First Coast News to gather information about "midnight flights" that are reportedly bringing in undocumented migrants to Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority never provided a direct comment about the flights.

Governor Ron DeSantis was also in attendance at the news conference Friday to propose legislation that would crack down on the issue, which he says is largely caused by President Biden's administration.

In the past, DeSantis has used the Jacksonville murder case involving 24-year-old Yery Noel Medina Ulloa as a flash point for his argument against the practice of bringing in undocumented migrants.

Full Transcript from Mark VanLoh: