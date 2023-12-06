Lockdown lifted at Flagler County high school, suspect arrested

Officials say a suspect was located behind the football fields at 2:13 pm and taken into custody.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A lockdown has been lifted at Flagler Palm Coast High School on Monday after several hours.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of a man with two knives threatening bystanders at apartments on Bulldog Drive at 1:37 pm. The suspect ran toward the school prior to law enforcement's arrival.

Deputies say there is currently summer school going on there.

The school was placed on lockdown while deputies and Flagler County Fire Rescue FireFlight searched the immediate area for the 19-year-old suspect.

