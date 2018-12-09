With Hurricane Florence headed right toward the banks of the Carolinas and Virginia, people along the First Coast are looking for ways to help.

At a rest stop on I-95 just South of the Florida-Georgia line, cars with tags from South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland could be spotted. Evacuees are headed South.

“It just seemed like the right thing to do,” said Gloria DeVall, who is offering a room in her home on the Northside for free for evacuees, preparing for anyone who might need a place to stay.

"We live in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and we were not sure whether we were going to evacuate or not, all zones were asked to leave,” said Judy Naldi, who was finishing up her drive down to Jacksonville, where she will stay with family.

She said this is one storm she did not want to experience. "The winds are what scared me the last time when it was Matthew, so I'm glad we're going to be out of there,” said Naldi.

DeVall said she has plenty of space. “I think we could get two people here, one person here, and then there's floor room for an air mattress. There's plenty of room for a family,” she said. "I feel for people who are evacuating and they're worried there’s going to be nothing left when they come back.”

Tia Ford, a spokesperson from the City of Jacksonville, said the city would open shelters if the Emergency Operations Center requested it. So far, they have not been asked to.

© 2018 WTLV