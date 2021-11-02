First Coast community split on idea of domestic travel restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19

The goal in President Biden's administration is possible travel restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID variants.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — When it comes to limiting tourism in the Sunshine State, just the suggestion of it gets people riled up.

National publications report that the President Biden administration is considering domestic travel restrictions, specifically including Florida.

Tourism is big in Florida. And right now, so are the cases of the COVID variants.

Dr. Mohammed Reza, a Jacksonville Infectious Disease doctor, said, "We have, by far, the highest cases of the UK variant."

According to the CDC, Florida has more than 300 of those extra contagious COVID cases as of Thursday afternoon. That's more than any other state in the nation. California is second, and it has less than half the cases Florida has.

The goal in President Biden's administration is possible travel restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID variants. There are not a lot of details yet.

Reza said he understands where the president’s team is coming from.

He said "in theory" limiting the number of people going into and out of the state for travel should slow the spread. "It should because this variant is thought to be the most contagious."

Richard Goldman is the St. Johns County Visitor and Convention Bureau Executive Director. He said, "It's important to not act precipitously because it’s a lot of peoples living involved."

Tourism, he said, is "an essential part of our economy."

In 2019, 29,000 people in St. Johns County were indirectly or directly employed in the tourism industry. While that number has declined because of the pandemic, they are the ones who could stand to lose if fewer people visit.

"There are still lots of people out of work in our industry and lot of businesses that are suffering," Goldman said. "And we don’t want to add to that suffering in any way."

And he points out that overall, COVID cases are down in Florida.

"Especially in certain parts of Florida, like ours here in Northeast Florida. We’re a safe place to visit or be visited from," Goldman said.

However, Reza said the big concerns are these COVID variants that are surging in Florida.

"You want to have businesses open, but it is a tough time and a tough balance," Reza said.