A local woman is asking for your help in finding her two missing dogs.

Caitlynn Vanarnum, owner, has been searching the past few days, knocking on doors, passing out flyers, using social media for help.

Presley and Dolly escaped last Wednesday from their dog sitter’s backyard. The dogs were spotted on the back of a white pick-up truck, crated, last Friday in the Oakleaf area.

The truck is possibly a GMC Sierra with a Florida horse country tag.

Vanarnum wants anyone with information to come forward.

“If you’ve seen the truck, or you know who owns the truck, if you could just come and let us know and we can go from there,” Vanarnum said.

If you know anything, please call (904) 891-7677.

© 2018 WTLV