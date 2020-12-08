St. Johns County woman gets runaround on COVID-19 test result

She could not find any entity who had documented proof of her negative test result

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Lynne Muller of St. Augustine wanted to get tested for COVID-19.

"I was going to travel to see my mother and her husband," she said. "They’re both in their early 70s."

Muller wanted to make sure she didn't have the virus before visiting with family, so she and her boyfriend were tested at Flagler Hospital about three weeks ago.

"It was all set up in a parking lot," she recalled. "They did a great job."

As suggested, she downloaded the Quest Diagnostics app, which would provide Muller her results. Later, she got a voicemail from St. Johns County COVID-19 Call Center.

"I called the number back and somebody answered and confirmed I was negative," Muller said.

Later she checked the Quest diagnostics app, and "there was nothing there." The screen simply reads "no data."

"I thought that was sort of strange," Muller said.

Muller called Quest Diagnostics, Flagler Hospital and the Florida Health Department's office in St. Johns County. None of them had her results, and all of them told her to call another place.

She was dumbfounded.

"I just submitted to a test for a pandemic and there’s no actual written proof of this!" she said.

Muller even called again the number for the county office which provided her results over the phone. She got a busy signal

"I called several times. No call goes through," she shook her head.

Muller started to wonder about what was going on. What if she wants to travel and needs proof of a negative test?

"All I have is this one verbal test result," she said. "That’s it! No proof. Nothing!"

First Coast News called all the entities involved. St. Johns County does have Muller’s test records and other patients’ too, according to a St. Johns County spokesman.

However, it appears Muller had trouble getting proof of her results because that county COVID-19 hotline number she called which had a busy signal is only one line and hard to get through to an operator.

A St. Johns County spokesman sent a statement to First Coast News. It reads, "As we are collecting approximately 1,000 tests per week, we are also continually working to improve the testing and reporting process.”

As for why the Quest Diagnostics app still does not show Muller’s results, Quest wrote to First Coast News saying it could be a "simple registration issue." A Quest representative offered to get Muller in touch with a "patient advocacy team to determine what the problem is and help her get registered."

Muller, who meticulously works with medical records for a living, told First Coast News she already registered with Quest. She also welcomes the help.

Muller isn’t mad, she just believes the process could be better.

"It's just bizarre," she laughed.