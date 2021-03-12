Local school districts set up additional security in response to threats circulating on TikTok

The videos refer to a threat against school safety for every school in the nation on Dec. 17.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Recent videos circulating on TikTok have caused multiple school districts on the First Coast to be on high alert and bring in additional law enforcement officers at schools Friday.

St. Johns County School District and the Fernandina Beach Police Department sent out messages Thursday letting parents and the community know about the "rumors of violence."

"While we do not believe these threats are credible, our St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has been closely monitoring this trend and is ready to respond to anything that may be a specific threat to our schools," St. Johns County Schools wrote in a letter.

Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, Fernandina Beach police said there will be additional officers at Fernandina Beach Middle School and Fernandina Beach High School tomorrow.

We have received several inquiries concerning rumors of violence at the local schools. We are aware of viral social... Posted by Fernandina Beach Police Department on Thursday, December 16, 2021

You can read St. Johns County Schools' full letter below.

Dear SJCSD Parents and Guardians,

We want you to know that we are aware of TikTok posts referring to a threat to school safety for every school in our nation on Friday, Dec. 17. These posts appear to be part of a nationwide TikTok trend and are not specific to any school or district.

While we do not believe these threats are credible, our St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has been closely monitoring this trend and is ready to respond to anything that may be a specific threat to our schools.

We encourage you to remind your children that they should never post anything threatening about a school or anyone. This type of behavior is very serious and can result in consequences in accordance with our student code of conduct and/or criminal charges.

Thank you for your consideration and support of this situation.



Sincerely,