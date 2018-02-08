A local sailor stopped when he saw the car up in flames on the westbound lanes of the Wonderwood Bridge, just a few miles from Mayport.

It was a crash caused by a wrong-way driver.

A car going the wrong way on the westbound traffic lanes slammed right into a 17-year-old driver and a 9-year-old passenger, killing himself and putting those girls in the hospital. JSO reports multiple people called 911.

One of those callers was Julian Jordan, who said he did everything he could to get everyone to safety.

"I saw that one of the cars was on fire," said Jordan, who was driving toward Mayport when the flames caught his eye.

He said he got out and carried the 9-year-old girl away from the scene. "I just got her away from the fire," said Jordan.

Family members of the 9-year-old girl asked First Coast News not to show pictures of the kids for privacy reasons.

The driver of the Volkswagon Passat was a 17-year-old girl, and her passenger was her boyfriend's 9-year-old sister. Her boyfriend was driving behind them and saw the whole thing.

"The brother and another bystander began to take the gentleman whose car was on fire out of the vehicle," Jordan said.

Jordan said the man going the wrong way looked to be in his 30s.

"We did everything we could to try to save that gentleman's life. We pulled him out of the car, we brought him away from the fire, and we gave him plenty of rounds of CPR," he said.

Family members told us the 17-year-old girl has two broken legs, and the 9-year-old girl has two broken feet.

"She just kept saying her feet were hurting, so we just didn't let her feet touch the ground," Jordan said.

Family members of the victims told us they're grateful their loved ones are alive, but that 9-year-old is choked up about watching a man die.

"There was another female sailor who was there who was down on the ground, cuddling with the little girl, running her fingers through her hair, comforting her because she was very scared," Jordan said.

It's unknown at this point whether there was alcohol involved or whether anyone was wearing a seatbelt.

The 9-year-old and the 17-year-old girls are at UF Health.

JSO has not confirmed any of the identities of the people involved.

