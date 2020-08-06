Religious leaders call for Citizens Review Board, cultural sensitivity training

During the press conference, they are expected to demand that a Citizens Review Board be established in an effort to foster trust and accountability.

A group of religious leaders gathered in Jacksonville Monday to list a set of demands in response to the killing of Georgia Floyd and Amaud Arbery.

During the press conference, they demanded that a Citizens Review Board be established in an effort to foster trust and accountability between the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the community.

They also asked that the mayor and sheriff make a formal statement strongly condemning the actions of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd and implement cultural sensitivity training for JSO officers.

They also want a review of the matters that led to the detainment and arrest of Minister Delanie Smith and the release of bodycam footage related to the death of 22-year-old Jamee Johnson.

"There are matters in our city that need to be addressed by our leadership and our citizens," read a letter addressed to city leaders Monday. "We urge our city officials and civic leaders to take the necessary steps to heal the racial divide, and ensure equal protection under the law for all of our citizens."

Individuals present at the press conference included: