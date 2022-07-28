Tyson Foods to partner with local organization for food giveaway, farmer's market in Moncrief area

Tyson Foods is partnering with Clara White Mission’s White Harvest Farms to hand out 400 pounds of chicken and pork chops to neighbors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tyson Foods Jacksonville is set to give away food to residents in Historic Moncrief Springs on Friday morning.

Tyson Foods is partnering with Clara White Mission’s White Harvest Farms to hand out 400 pounds of chicken and pork chops to neighbors as part of their effort to create food sustainability in the area. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 11 a.m. at 4850 Moncrief Road.

In addition to the meat giveaway, White Harvest Farms will be hosting the 'Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program'. Eligible seniors will receive coupons that are worth $40. Attendees can use the coupons to purchase the items available at the farmer's market.

Community members are invited to volunteer in the garden and shop at the farmer's market.