JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local non-profit group is taking action on behalf of people with disabilities. Along the area of Art Museum Drive in Jacksonville, there are few sidewalks for pedestrians, forcing many people who use wheelchairs or canes to travel in the roadway.

Leonard Johnson makes his way down that busy street daily because it’s his way home.

“There needs to be something done about it, it’s very dangerous here,” said Johnson.

He says he’s usually honked at, but he doesn’t have a choice to not use the road.

“The sidewalk ends right there, you have to get on the road.”

He recently had to lose his legs as a result of his diabetes.

“The cars, they almost hit me too, especially when it’s dark, it’s my fault for not having lights.”

He has his wheelchair thanks to The Independent Living Resource Center located at that Keystone bus stop on Art Museum Drive.

Executive Director Tyler Morris says they've been advocating for change.

“We’re working with the city’s disabled services division to get this addresses,” said Morris.

Morris says they desperately need additional sidewalks.

“Access is only on one side of the road or not at all.”

The Independent Living Resource Center recently launched a change.org petition with the primary goal of hearing from the community to see where the problem areas are in the area and how they can best be fixed.

“It’s our obligation to make sure we aren’t creating barriers that prevent those people from being independent .”

Art Museum Drive is a “big hub” for people living with disabilities, like the ILRC, or the Division of Blind Services, the IRS, or the Vocational Rehabilitation Center just down the street.

If anyone has feedback, Morris encourages the public to reach out to them to help problem-solve as they work with the city.