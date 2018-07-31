A local non-profit is teaming up with a law enforcement supporter to raise money for a local K9 unit with the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement supporter, Gary Fogle, travels around the country asking deputies to sign the hood of his Chevrolet Camaro.

Once it's full of signatures, he auctions it off and the proceeds are presented to the family of a fallen officer.

Fogle is on his sixth hood and he teamed up with K9s United founder, Debbie Johnson to ensure officers that can’t speak up for themselves get everything they need.

Johnson launched the non-profit after attending the funeral of K9 Officer, Baron, who was killed, while in the line of duty.

“I realized there are always needs that aren’t being met within the budget,” Johnson said.

She’s a dog lover and is a says K9 officers deserve the tools to survive in the field and thrive in life.

“It’s not about just catching the bad guys. They help find missing people, they help get drugs off the street,” Johnson said.

K9s United has raised more than $213,000. Johnson joined forces with Fogle to help the Clay County Sherriff’s Offices K9 Unit, which supports the vision she had a few years back.

Clay Couty deputy, Mark Maertz says funding is needed.

“Sherrif offices in whole, they work off taxpayer money. It’s good to take the burden off the tax payers when it comes to the K9 Unit," he said.

The car hood has signatures of deputies, even from deputies that have traveled from Switzerland.

“It’s kind of a representation of all the K9s that have fallen and made that sacrifice,” Johnson said.

She’s hopeful that many others will unite to support K9 heroes.

© 2018 WTLV