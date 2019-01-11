JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Calling him a friend and “good kid,” a local mother is appealing for leniency for Logan Mott.

Mott is the Jacksonville teenager who confessed to fatally shooting and stabbing his grandmother Kristina French in 2017, then burying her body in the backyard of his father's Neptune Beach home.

In a letter to Circuit Judge Bruce Anderson, Christina Marra said she didn’t know Logan until after she began hearing the "horrible" news reports about his crime.

She reached out to the then 15-year-old's mom after learning her son had attended Fletcher Middle School with him the year before.

“My heart broke for him," she wrote, noting that her son is Mott's age. "He had to be absolutely terrified and he was all alone."

Letter to Judge Bruce Anderson

Marra got permission from Mott's mom to visit him and has continued to visit in the two years since.

“Logan always greets me with the warmest of smiles," she wrote in the 4-page letter. "I look forward to our visits, never mind the dirty and sketchy facility I have to enter to see him.”

Her letter echoes testimony heard during Mott's sentencing hearing, including from a former school nurse who became close friends with the diabetic teen.

“He has so much to contribute to others and the world," she wrote. "Please have leniency on this boy. He truly deserves it and I know he's going to end up making us all very proud."

Marra said she will continue visiting Mott wherever he serves his sentence.

As part of his plea agreement with prosecutors, Mott faces between 15 and 40 years in prison. His sentencing hearing, which was delayed is scheduled to wrap up Nov. 12.