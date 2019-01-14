Ten years after the crash-landing that captivated the world, a St. Johns County man who survived the “Miracle on the Hudson” is reflecting on how it changed his life.

Casey Jones spoke with First Coast News Monday from the Carolinas Aviation Museum in Charlotte, where the plane is now on display. Jones said he will reunite with other passengers and crew of US Airways Flight 1549 Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the crash.

“You walk in and the lighting is just perfect and you look at it and you realize, that’s where you were 10 years ago,” Jones told First Coast News via FaceTime while standing next to the plane. “You look at the dents and you look at the engines that are torn up and it’s just amazing that we all made it that day.”

Jones boarded Flight 1549 at LaGuardia on January 15, 2009, to return home from a business trip. It was a flight he had made dozens of times before and he intentionally selected a window seat on the left side of the plane because it offered stunning views of Manhattan.

The plane struck a flock of geese minutes after takeoff, causing the engines to fail. Ten years later, Jones remembers everything.

“The fear, I remember the prayers, I remember the exit, I remember the rescue and all of it is still very vivid to this day,” Jones.

From his seventh-row window seat, Jones said he saw the runways at LaGuardia come back into view and pass.

“And it wasn’t but probably 15 seconds later when Captain Sullenberger said those now-famous words, ‘This is the captain. Brace for impact,’” Jones said.

The frigid Hudson River immediately flooded the cabin. Jones said the water near his seat was ankle deep and much deeper toward the back of the plane. Jones fled the plane onto the wing, where he spent 17 minutes before he was rescued.

At a hotel room hours later, Jones found himself in borrowed clothing because his own possessions were drenched. In his reflection, Jones said he saw a homeless man.

“And it gave me care and compassion and erased every bit of judgement that I’ve ever had,” he said.

Now, Jones partners with the Salvation Army in Jacksonville for Thanksgiving every year to raise money for turkeys for needy families.

He said he wakes up every day since the crash knowing it will be a good day, just because he’s here to see it.

“I am so thankful each and every day, for each and every day,” Jones said.