Local Marine gets historical marker in West Augustine

Lt. Gen. Ronald Bailey honored was honored in his hometown, saying of America overcoming challenges, “There’s no question in my mind that we won’t get there.”

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Not every legend gets a historical marker during their lifetime, but it was oh-so-fitting as retired Marine lieutenant general Ronald Bailey was honored at a ceremony Saturday afternoon in West Augustine.

“Well, I think it’s very important because a black young man growing up in West Augustine…” Bernice Harper of the Civil Rights Memorial Committee began. “Through the years people have labeled West Augustine as like a third world country."

Harper said it had been a two-year process bringing the historic marker, bearing a picture and biographical information, to Collier Blocker Puryear Park.

“Hopefully it will encourage young people to follow in his footsteps,” she said.

Those footsteps include playing football at St. Augustine High School, receiving an undergraduate degree at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee, joining the Marines and becoming the national head of recruitment, and also becoming the first African-American to command the First Marine Division, the oldest and most decorated division in the entire Marine Corps.

On Saturday, Bailey spoke of placing service before self and urged his listeners, “Don’t let anyone define you. You define who you’re going to be and what you’re going to do.”

Bailey, who grew up in close proximity to Civil Rights protests in St. Augustine, compared and contrasted those times with present-day racial conflict in America.

“[The 1960s] was a traumatic time for our nation. I’m glad we passed through that,” Bailey said. “However, there are some lessons to be learned, that we need to go back and capture because I think it’s about behavior and attitude.”

The retired Marine, who made a 41-year career of defending country and Constitution, went on to speak of fundamental truths.

“It’s what you teach, it’s how you behave, and how you treat people - treat me the way you would like – like you treat other people," he said. "And so that’s the fairness aspect of it, that’s the equality aspect of it. Try to be someone who understands and listens. Understand what’s being said and listen to what’s being said, so we can respond to it properly and not repeat it again.”

The only rights Bailey emphasized all day were a list of six “rights” he said led to his success. But they weren’t rights in terms of entitlement. He said:

Be the right person

With the right people

At the right places

At the right times

Making right decisions

And doing the right thing.

“I learned that having a good mindset, you can get through anything in life,” 11-year-old Tymaya Williams of St. Augustine said after listening to Bailey speak.

Bailey also broke out in song, entertaining the crowd with the gospel hymn, “Jesus On The Mainline.”

“He also inspired me of getting through school and being what I want to be when I grow up," Williams said.

In that spirit, Bailey said, “I hope this marker inspires some young person to reach for their goal.”

And he hasn’t slowed down. Bailey has walked the talk of inspiring youth by going back to Austin Peay, where he is the university’s vice-president of external affairs.

But while he’s left his military career, Bailey hasn’t lost the insight that made him a successful leader in the Corps. Speaking of whether America has a bright future beyond the racial friction and pandemic challenges that have dominated headlines in recent months, he said, “There’s no question in my mind that we won’t get there.”

“I know America’s youth recognizes that when it’s their time they’ll do what’s need to be accomplished to be successful,” he said.

There again, Bailey was looking with confidence and favor on generations that have come after him.

“With all of America moving forward, you just don’t see one group of people protesting or saying there’s something wrong," he said. "You see all or a whole lot of people from different backgrounds saying ‘Hey, listen, we’ve got some issues we need to work through,’ and they are committed to it and determined to see things change.