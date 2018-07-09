JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the wake of Hollywood legend Burt Reynold’s passing, a local Kindergarten teacher at Jacksonville's Sabel Palm Elementary School is speaking out about the movie star who she knew when she was a young girl.

Joni Hancock says it's a memory and experience she still treasures today.

When she was 8 years old, her dad sent a picture of her to the mayor of Valdosta, who then passed it along to Burt Reynolds and his producers who were in town for the filming of the 1976 movie “Gator."

"He said, 'oh that was so great I really want you to have this part! You're my new daughter,'" said Hancock. "He was a great guy, he made you feel comfortable, he was charming, funny, he was just a nice guy. I will always remember his laugh."

He wanted her for the part, but as the screenplay developed, they eventually realized that they needed someone older. Reynolds wrote her a letter to apologize and praised her for her talent.

"He wrote, 'Dear Joni, this is just a short letter to let you what a talented young lady I think you are and to say I'm sorry it didn’t work out for you to be in Gator with me."

Joni went on to star in local shows but her passion brought her back to teaching, where she says she still has to act and sing for her young students.

"This is my 31st year teaching and I love making an impact on kids."

Her son tells First Coast News that most students regard her as the best teacher they've ever had, so in a way, she is still a "star" on the rise.

Burt Reynolds is a local legend to many people in the south. He was recently honored at the Florida State University football game over the past weekend, where he played football in the 1950s and the Mayor of Valdosta, Ga. recently declared July 12 Burt Reynolds Day for the city.

