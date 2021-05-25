Local Jewish community says they feel anxiety in wake of antisemitic attacks across U.S.

The rabbi of Chabad serving the University of North Florida and the Southside said the threats nationwide have caused him to step up security.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Violent clashes between Gaza and Israel over the past couple of weeks have had a corresponding increase of antisemitic attacks in the United States.

The Anti-Defamation League said it found a "drastic surge" in antisemitic language and attacks online and in-person over the past few weeks. Rabbi Shmuli Novack of Chabad serving the University of North Florida and the Southside said while there haven't been any threats or attacks specifically at his synagogue, they've stepped up security.

“There’s no question that careless rhetoric and other social media and statements condemning Israel for trying to defend itself have real-world consequences and ramifications and we see that in the streets," Novack said.

Novack said the attacks have created worry within his congregation.

“There’s definitely a heightened sense of anxiety. We’re stepping up our security efforts, but it shouldn’t be this way. We should not have to feel threatened to try to live as a Jew in America, and this is the United States in 2021, unfortunately,” he said.

Like many members of his congregation, Novack has family in Israel who they're trying to help from a distance. Tuesday, the congregation sent money to Israel to purchase 2,000 hot meals.

Novack said they won’t let the worry rattle them, though.

"The Jewish community is not going to slow down. It’s not going to cower. Nothing is going to slow us down or stop us. It’s not going to stop us from holding a single service event or activity," Novack said.