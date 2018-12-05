JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Nearly 700 junior gymnasts from around the country are in Cincinnati competing in the 2018 Women's National Championships this weekend. Among the top-rated gymnasts is First Coast native 16-year-old Jenna Mulligan. She will represent the state of Florida.

Normally, you may see her dad, Commander Chuck Mulligan, appearing on First Coast News for the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, but this time, it's all about his daughter going for the gold.

The competition is taking place amidst a concerning time for some gymnasts. Gymnastics has been in the national and international spotlight, winning big at the Olympics, and winning big in court against accused molester Larry Nassar.

Despite the tumultuous year for team USA, aspiring gymnasts like Mulligan are pursuing their passion for the sport they love.

"I started when I was 2 years old, so for 14 years now."

Mulligan is at the gym practicing and working out five days a week.

"It's taught me time management, I wouldn’t be able to balance everything without gymnastics."

Meanwhile, she has a 4.0 GPA in school.

Her gymnastics coach Lisa Music says Mulligan has trained relentlessly.

"She’s been training for many years for the days to come," Music said. "She's just a brilliant child, works hard, and it’s not easy."

If Jenna wins she could get scholarship money. She wants to pursue gymnastics in college and then go on to be a doctor.

© 2018 WTLV