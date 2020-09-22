Local group feeds health care workers while supporting minority-owned businesses

The group wanted to address two societal concerns — the pandemic and the fight for racial equality.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The smell of barbecue filled the air outside of UF Health Jacksonville this past weekend.

"We had some ribs, pulled pork, chicken, baked beans, potato salad, seafood salad, coleslaw and mac and cheese," Bernard Carter said.

Carter's BBQ food truck called "Taste Grace" prepared food for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I felt like it was a great honor to give back what I can give back, which is my skills in the culinary kitchen," Carter explained.

Carter's business was one of two chosen by the Rotary District 6970 Alumni Association to feed 100 meals to hospital employees.

"We're so appreciative of what those health care workers at UF Health are doing during this challenging time," Jon Blauvelt added.

President Jon Blauvelt organized this Rotary Feeding Heroes event. He says the group wanted to be intentional with the businesses selected.

Taste Grace and Mr. Potato Spread, a spot known for its gourmet baked potatoes, are both Black-owned businesses.

"There is always an opportunity to be very intentional about uniting people in the community around values that are bigger than ourselves," Blauvelt said.

He says his organization wanted to address two societal concerns, the pandemic and the fight for racial equality. Blauvelt says it is important to show love for everyone in our community during this challenging time.

"That there are people out there who are trying to empathize and are trying to inspire empathy in others," Blauvelt explained.

Carter says he appreciates the spotlight being put on his food truck, but for him, it was just an honor to give back to the community.