Local doctor says there’s been an uptick in patients receiving ADHD medication

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been several months since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a nationwide shortage in Adderall that helps manage people’s ADHD.

The FDA said in October it was due to ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays.

“It used to be said that it was supply chain issues and one of the companies were shut down at a period of time and then we all heard it was going to be much better my march this year and it didn’t happen. So we are not quite sure what is happening," said Chair of the department of psychiatry at UF Health Jacksonville, Dr. Steven Cuffe.

Cuffe says potential season that could add to the shortage is that the FDA limits the supply of controlled medications to reduce drug abuse.

"Obviously there are ways to try to improve your organization, making list, and setting timers to remind you to do things. Those are things we try to help people with when they take their medication," said Cuffe.

Cuffe says that if are having a difficulty finding an ADHD medication to call around to several pharmacies to see if they have what you need.