The Diocese of St. Augustine is accepting donations from members of the community who wish to help fund the repair and renovation of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

If you wish to help rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral, you may send a check to Diocese of St. Augustine, Notre Dame Cathedral Fund, 11625 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258.

Money will be specifically held for the Notre Dame Cathedral, which is why people should note that on their donation.

