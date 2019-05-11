JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some Jacksonville daycares are stepping up to help parents who used the Creative Minds Academy before it unexpectedly closed its doors.

Many parents were clueless Monday morning when they tried to drop their children off at the Creative Minds Academy, but found both locations in Deerwood and Durbin to be permanently closed.

Since the academy’s closure, parents were frantic to find someone to watch their children so they could go to work.

When the Kids Park Daycare heard the news, it opened its doors with a special discount for these parents — 50 percent off enrollment fees to make sure parents had a way to start their workday.

Kids Park Daycare is not normally an all-day, every-day daycare. It charges on an hourly basis, which will give these parents time to find options.

"This is that perfect bridge,” Jackson said. “They can bring them here, make sure they’re taken care of while they’re at work and looking for that long-range option for their children.”

Multiple daycares are also offering assistance for these parents that could serve as that long-term daycare.

Kids City USA is offering to waive registration fees and to match the tuition parents paid to the Creative Minds Academy.

“We immediately knew we needed to reach out and help these parents who are being displaced and make this transition as easy as possible for them,” Linda Bohing, director of Kids City USA on San Jose Blvd, told First Coast News.

1st Stepping Stones Learning Center is also reaching out to help families by waiving registration fees and giving families 50 percent off a week’s tuition. It hopes this can ease the financial burden the academy’s closure has caused them.

“Knowing that God gave us this path in where we are financially to help others is what we’re here to do,” Robyn Slater, director of the 1st Stepping Stones Learning Center, said.

On top of parents having to pay to re-enroll their children in a new daycare, many are also worried about losing the tuition they paid Creative Minds Academy as they had to pay at least a week ahead of time. Another concern is the property they are missing as it remains behind the facilities’ locked doors.

“You pay a week in advance,” Selene Braithwaite, a mother whose son used Creative Minds Academy, said. “His nap time blankets and stuff is still at the school. We have no way to get it.”

Some parents say they’ve received a message over an app Creative Minds would occasionally use stating if parents have belongings left in the facilities, it will be opened to them at a later, undetermined date.