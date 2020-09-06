'Thanks for the memories': Jacksonville couple fell in love at closing JCPenney

The JCPenney at Regency Square Mall is closing along with more than 150 other JCPenney stores across the country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Another big box store is shutting its doors. It’s a story we’ve heard time and time again as more people choose online and stores struggle with the economy.

A Jacksonville couple is saying goodbye to the JCPenney at the Regency Square Mall. This was where they started their love story.

The year was 1989.

“I was a loss prevention officer and she was in sales," Mark Gupton said. "We really weren’t supposed to be dating and I guess love conquers all they say”

They were friends first, Margo says. She remembers saying no the first time he asked her out because she didn't want to break the store policy.

He asked her out again and it was a done deal.

“We would go on our breaks at the same time because he’d be in the camera room and he could see when I was leaving. Somehow he always seemed to meet me in the elevator and we’d sneak a little kiss in there before the doors opened," Margo said.

It was the elevator rides and secret meetups which turned into 27 years of marriage and three daughters. Margo said all of her kids have shopped at that JCPenney where it all began.

Their love story continues, but this chapter is coming to a close. The temporary closing signs that hang outside the JCPenney are now permanent.

"Sad to see it come to a close. Hope something better comes to the property,” Mark said.

There's no magic recipe to meeting for their relationship. Mark said it's about commitment. "You have to realize you are in it for the long term and each day is a new day," Mark said. "Love each other continually and things will work out."