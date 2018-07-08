It's no secret teachers spend a lot of their own money at the start of the school year, but a local children's book author is trying to help.

Joan Green has written eight children's books in a series called, "Teachers are the Best" Four of the eight books have been self-published. Green is aiming to use book sales to split $30,000 among 300 teachers.

She's still in the fundraising process to order 1,000 books to sell. The money from those sales will go directly to teachers in Duval County. She has already sold 50 copies.

Green said she quit her day job to become an author. "I was working at a bank, but now this is all I'm doing," she said. "One morning, the Lord told me to write some books!"

The "Teachers are the Best" books encourage kids to work hard and respect their teachers.

"When I was 43, I called my mom and thanked her for making sure I knew how to read because my mom does not know how to read as well as she would like to," Green said.

She needs help to raise the funds she plans to give away. "I'm hoping before Labor Day I can reach a decent goal to help some teachers."

She is selling her personal music to make the money to order more books.

"If I can get a sponsor to purchase the books then I can donate the books to the elementary schools and give a stipend to an organization that helps children," Green explained as her second option.

She is selling her CD's on cdbaby.com, called "Jacksonville Cheer." For more information on how you can donate to her fundraising, you can contact Green at teachersarethebest65@gmail.com.

