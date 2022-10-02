"It's just plain cruel": Local bird sanctuary sees increase in injured pelicans

Cindy Mosling says she has received about eight injured pelicans in the last day, two of which have died.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cindy Mosling says she hasn't slept the last 24 hours.

The Bird Emergency Aid & Kare Sanctuary (B.E.A.K.S.) co-founder has had about 8 pelicans come through her gates. Two have died.

"Very similar injuries, one broken wing and usually between the elbow and the body," Mosling said.

Fernandina Beach resident, Terri Oliver, brought an injured pelican to Mosling on Thursday afternoon. It's wing was severely broken.

"It kills me, especially from what I'm understanding, is that these birds are being purposefully hurt," Oliver said.

Mosling has saved over 100,000 birds during her career, she knows when a bird is deliberately hurt.

"I've been doing this for 40 years and the pelican runs into something and it hits something, it usually doesn't break where the breaks are on these birds. They all have a break between the elbow and shoulder and it's always broken down like it's struck from above," Mosling said.

On Wednesday, First Coast News followed a severely injured pelican at Jacksonville Beach.

The bird was eventually rescued by the FWC and Jacksonville Beach Animal Control and taken to B.E.A.K.S.

The FWC says it's investigating the incident.

As time goes on, more and more birds are being carried through Mosling's gates.