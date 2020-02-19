JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What you think might be "all-natural" honey might not be what's in the jar.

Bo Sterk has been a master beekeeper in St. Johns County for 25 years. He says the local honey faces an international threat.

For years foreign merchants have been conning consumers by selling their honey as “natural.”

“It’s bad for the business, for the image that it creates,” he said.

But how do they do it?

"By putting the rice syrup or wheat syrup into it, or corn syrup, into the honey and mixing it down," Sterk said, all to just "get a cheaper product.”

Sterk’s beekeeper friends were approached by honey merchants from China - a country notorious for altering honey.

Sterk says it comes down to one thing.

"It's all greed," he said. "It's just about making and selling in bulk at as low a price you can and undermining the US market or beekeepers."

Florida is the nation’s third-largest honey-producing state, making 10.7 million pounds of honey a year, and people want more.

“There are not enough hives in the country for the amount of volume of honey that’s being consumed,” Sterk said.

Because of this, some international markets cheapen the sweet stuff to satisfy demand, making it "a big issue with imported honey,” according to Sterk.

ADPEN Labs in Jacksonville is one of only a handful of laboratories in the country that tests what’s in honey.

Researcher Steven Perez says 15-30 percent or more of imported honey isn’t pure.

“The locally grown honey is typically the best honey that we find," Perez said.

He says his lab gets honey samples from around the round "especially Asia, China, that sometimes are adulterated.”

The lab tests for contaminants like heavy metals, excessive pesticides and illegal antibiotics.

You can test your honey at home with a chopstick test. Dip a chopstick into the honey. Natural honey will have a long stream, but honey with additives will drip sooner.

The FDA does require honey labels to list any additives but, “They’ll even say 'pure honey' when it’s really not. Somehow they get away with the labels,” Perez said.

He also says there is one way to make sure honey is pure.

“I encourage people to befriend their local beekeepers, get to know them, trust them because they’re going to provide a better product than anything that could be imported,” he said.

Sterk believes when people know to look for the stuff made only by bees, Florida bee business will stay busy.

He says, “All you can do is educate people on what real honey is."