Local bars packed for Jaguars game

Places like Sneakers Sports Grille in Jax Beach saw crowds of fans rocking their best Jags gear to cheer on their team.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fans flooded to bars around our area for the chance to watch the Jaguars' first regular-season game on the big screens.

Staff say the grille was busy throughout the day, with orders and drinks flowing through the restaurant.

“Its great big screens, you know you can hear it good, it’s perfect," said lifelong fan Eugene Reham.

Fans sitting at the bar say they came early to get the best spot and are planning to come here for every game this year because of the great atmosphere.