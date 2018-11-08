NASSAU CO., Fla. -- The murder of a young high school student and avid soccer player on the first coast remains a mystery. The death of 19-year-old Sergey Brooks remains under investigation. He was killed shortly after the Fourth of July, but there are still no arrests yet.

His rival soccer team at West Nassau High School heard about what happened and wanted to help. Soccer player and student Gabe Albert spread the word and quickly organized a carwash fundraiser with the help and support of his coach Eric Hernandez and their whole team.

"If we can just pull together as a team and help another rivalry player, just unite, that will be ideal, we’re just trying to help someone out," said Hernandez.

Dozens of vehicles driving through Callahan Saturday came through the line as early at 10 a.m.

"It's all for Sergey Brooks’ family, that way they have money to help cover funeral costs and whatever else they need help with," said Albert.

The community did not disappoint; many heeded their call for donations.

Albert says the Brooks family is aware of their efforts and has expressed their gratitude through other family members as they continue to grieve.

