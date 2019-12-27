JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In response to the recent rash of shootings this week in Jacksonville, one local activist has put together his own plan, which he says will help reduce gun violence in the new year.

Northside Coalition President, Ben Frazier says his proposed five-step plan is a call to increase the peace in high crime areas throughout the First Coast.

Within the past 48 hours, in a series of shootings, five people were shot and one person died. Frazier says he's frustrated with violence, and more work needs to done in order for things to change.

"I think it's an ominous sign that we have to stop accepting this norm," Frazier said.

Step one, calls for starting new programs to help people in high crime neighborhoods secure jobs. Frazier says there's a direct link between poverty, unemployment and gun violence.

"Our plea to any warring factions is that they stop shooting it out and start talking it out," he said.

Step two is aimed at imposing stricter penalties for people caught with unregistered guns and those who leave guns in unlocked cars.

"Its time for anybody toting a gun in this town to stop jeopardizing the lives of innocent men women and children," Frazier said. "Its time for Jacksonville to get tough on gun violence."

Step three calls for Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams to conduct a series of town hall meetings to discuss gun violence issues with residents.

For step four Frazier said there is a need for city leaders and the media to launch a "Stop The Violence" campaign.

"We have an obligation to stop this violence that is wreaking havoc in our neighborhoods," he said. "There are far too many guns in the hands of far too many people who should not have them."

In step five Frazier is calling for a cease-fire, to begin the New Year.