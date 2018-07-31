JACKSONVILLE,Fla. -- In just two days, Americans will be able to download blueprints to make guns with a 3-D printer in the privacy of their home. Some argue, with the right equipment, the guns can't be traced. Now Senator Bill Nelson is calling on the State Department to block the publishing of 3D designs.

David Retske's been working with a 3D printer for five years and while he says something may be easy to print with a quick design, he's not too concerned you'll soon see 3D guns on the streets.

“I remember hearing about this when I first started 3D printing about four, five years ago," David Retske said.

Retske said the idea of moving from printing 3D toy guns to real ones is not new.

“I’m an engineer, took years of engineering courses specifically to do this and I would probably still struggle to design myself a gun.”

However, Retske said even if designs are available, the printing process is not simple.

“After years of doing 3D printing, I can tell you from a design standpoint, even if you get one that everyone tells you is a perfect design, all the little things that come down, you will still have issues assembling it,” he said.

While a quick search online will lead to videos of people firing 3D guns, Retske says almost all still have a form of metal to make them fire properly.

Metal that would be traceable by law-enforcement.

Plus, from equipment to the software itself, Retske says it would cost thousands to have the right equipment to actually print a functioning 3D gun.

“You can probably afford to hire bodyguards at that point," Retske said, "because you’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of machinery at that point.”

This engineer says while the concept and thought of firing a 3D gun are scary, he expects the idea of actual implementation to die down.

“I think it’s going to fall off real quick when people figure out how dangerous it is, how hard it is and how they don’t work very well at all,” he said.

