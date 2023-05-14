Living Stream Church pauses donations for Ukrainian refugees as leaders look for new warehouse

"I don't see a problem to get stuff. The problem is where to put it in," Yaroslav Brychka, a deacon at Living Stream Church, said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville church that has spent the last year helping refugee families displaced by the war in Ukraine is calling on the community for help after they lost their storage warehouse and were forced to pause donations.

Living Stream Church is home to hundreds of Ukraine and Russian families who have built lives in Jacksonville. But after the Russian Invasion of Ukraine in 2022, The church saw an influx of Ukrainian refugees.

“So we start helping these people, they need all simple things, from toothbrush to bed, where they're going to sleep and everything," Yaroslav Brychka, a deacon at Living Stream Church, said. "They came with nothing. I mean, one suitcase, and that's it. Some of them, they burned everything like Mariupol people and we have a lot of them."

A local rotary club had previously leased the church a warehouse for storing clothing, furniture, toiletries and other aid items. Over the last year, Brychka says they have helped over 1,000 refugees here in Jacksonville and sent 11 containers filled with supplies back to Ukraine.

But now, the lease on the warehouse space has ended and Brychka has been forced to stop accepting donations, for now.

“Everyone's involved in trying to help and I'm really impressed with the people how in United States have they are," Brychka said. "I don't see a problem to get stuff. The problem is where to put it in. And when people can take a look at and just take it.”