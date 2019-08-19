The search is still on for a missing firefighter from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and his friend, a firefighter from Fairfax, Va., after neither returned from a fishing trip near Port Canaveral.

The firefighters, identified as JFRD's Brian McCluney and Fairfax's Justin Walker were last seen leaving the 200 Christopher Columbus boat ramp Friday.

McCluney is an engineer at District 31 on the Westside.

THE LATEST

Sunday

9:08 p.m. -- The U.S. Coast Guard says crews will continue to search through the night with surface and air assets. Over 20,000 miles have been covered in the search from Port Canaveral up to Charleston, S.C.

5:40 p.m. -- The U.S. Coast Guard reports no boat has been found and floating items that were found in the water 50 miles east of Jacksonville are not related to the two missing firefighters.

RELATED: Coast Guard: No boat found, floating items not related to missing JFRD boater

4 p.m. -- Brian McCluney's wife, Stephanie McCluney, speaks to First Coast News about when she realized something was wrong and that her husband was missing. She also says her faith and "army of prayer warriors" has kept her strong throughout the search.

"I know that the ocean is large and my God I serve is larger," Stephanie McCluney said. "He can change the winds and the waters at His command. I have faith."

RELATED: Wife of missing JFRD firefighter: 'I have an army of support ... I have faith'

PHOTOS: Family, friends, colleagues gather to search for missing JFRD, Fairfax firefighters Friends, family, colleagues and Good Samaritans gather to help search for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department engineer Brian McCluney and his friend, Fairfax, Virginia firefighter Justin Walker. Friends, family, colleagues and Good Samaritans gather to help search for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department engineer Brian McCluney and his friend, Fairfax, Virginia firefighter Justin Walker. Stephanie McCluney (right) goes walks the beach, helping search efforts to find ger missing husband, JFRD engineer Brian McCluney.

2:49 p.m. -- The U.S. Coast Guard investigates a reported debris field 50 miles east of St. Augustine. The debris field is confirmed to not be related to the disappearance of McCluney and Walker.

12:55 p.m. -- A donation page is set up to raise money to aid in search efforts.

RELATED: Donation page set up to help with search efforts for missing JFRD, Fairfax firefighters

10:44 a.m. -- U.S. Coast Guard announces the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, U.S. Custom and Border Protection, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and around 15 good Samaritan vessels are aiding in the search.

10:33 a.m. -- The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies concentrate their search near the Gulf Stream as good Samaritans search as far as 15 miles off the coast from south Georgia.

8:22 a.m. -- JFRD confirms 50 firefighters and 11 boats are searching for McCluney and Walker alongside the Coast Guard in the Vilano and Daytona Beach area.

RELATED: JFRD: 50 firefighters, 11 boats searching for boaters missing in Florida; two firefighters went missing Friday, search continues Sunday

7:15 a.m. -- Coast Guard crews searched an estimated 4,800 miles. Crews searched the Port Canaveral area up to just north of Jacksonville and 80 miles offshore.

Saturday

8:09 p.m. -- U.S. Coast Guard searches throughout the night for McCluney and Walker.

RELATED: Search continues for missing Jacksonville, Fla., Fairfax, Va. firefighters who went fishing in a boat near Port Canaveral

5:47 p.m. -- Around 4,400 miles are searched for over 24 hours by the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and civilians.

10:15 a.m. -- U.S. Coast Guard announced the disappearance of McCluney and Walker, tweeting the last known image taken of the firefighters as they were reportedly headed to 8A Reef.